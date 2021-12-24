ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

SSTI stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.36 and a beta of 1.33. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

