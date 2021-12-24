Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 45,622 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

