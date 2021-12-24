Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 57,267 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

