SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

