SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 105,154 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

