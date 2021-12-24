SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,182 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.