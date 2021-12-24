SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

