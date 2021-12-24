SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

