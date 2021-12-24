SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

