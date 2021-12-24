Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 324,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,764. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

