Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,500 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $29.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.