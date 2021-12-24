Sawyer & Company Inc Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 192,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,346. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

