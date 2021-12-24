Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,777. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.