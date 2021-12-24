Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $503.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,000. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $516.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

