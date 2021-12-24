Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 290 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

