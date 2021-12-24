Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.