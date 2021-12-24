Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

SRPT stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

