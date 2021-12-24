Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.80.

SSL stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.04%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

