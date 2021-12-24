Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $937,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.