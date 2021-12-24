Sands Capital Management LLC Has $575.87 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,473,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,475 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $575,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 560,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,853. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

