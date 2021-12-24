Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Aptiv worth $810,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $13,928,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Aptiv by 45.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $162.40. 698,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,186. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

