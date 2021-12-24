Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,603 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $170,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.33. The company had a trading volume of 373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,482. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

