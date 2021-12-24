Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

