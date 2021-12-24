RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Affirm makes up approximately 1.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $113,663,000. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $78,375,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM opened at $101.16 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion and a PE ratio of -32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

