Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Seaboard accounts for approximately 5.3% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seaboard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $90.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,930.99. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,002.00 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

