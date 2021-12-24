Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,218 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,218 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

