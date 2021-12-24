Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,035 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,089.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.