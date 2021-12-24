Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

