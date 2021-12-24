Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,946 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

