Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 691 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE:CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.40. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

