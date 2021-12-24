Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

CVE stock opened at C$15.36 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.12 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

