Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.