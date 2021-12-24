ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $10.65 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $1.42 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00186801 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

