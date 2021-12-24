Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average of $215.28. Rogers has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $273.38. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers by 48.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

