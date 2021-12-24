Robert W. Baird Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Herc has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

