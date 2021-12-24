RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 12.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

