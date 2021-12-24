RNC Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.