RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.