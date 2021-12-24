Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 7.4%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 48,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,237,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

