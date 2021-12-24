RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

