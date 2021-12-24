RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

