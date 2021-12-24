Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

