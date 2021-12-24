Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

