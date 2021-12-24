Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

