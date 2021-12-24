ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.