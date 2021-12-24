Reviewing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Liquidia alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liquidia and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 0 2 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 93.04%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35% DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 328.02 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -5.43 DarioHealth $7.58 million 29.85 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -3.29

DarioHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.