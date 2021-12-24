Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 226.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

