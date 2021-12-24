Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,060.67.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Friday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

