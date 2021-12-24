renDOGE Price Reaches $0.18 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $543,810.08 and $15,029.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.