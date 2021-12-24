Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

