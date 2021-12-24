REDW Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,367,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.